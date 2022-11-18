 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share interesting update on their website

Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have updated their Archewell website and included a new picture to the homepage.

According to PureWow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have uploaded a new photo of themselves from the One Young World summit they attended in Manchester, England earlier this year in September, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The photo, taken and shared earlier by their close friend Misan Harriman, shows Meghan in a gorgeous red dress with Prince Harry looking lovingly over her; Harriman also made headlines when his photo of the couple’s daughter Lilibet served as the first photo of her released on her first birthday earlier this year.

Alongside the picture, the Archewell website homepage also has a featured quote that reads: “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”

The change comes as the couple continue to carve out their own over in the US with their Archewell Foundation and other ventures, including Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, and their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

