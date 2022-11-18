 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer penned a heartfelt message for actor Matthew Perry for his latest released book titled, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing.

The Earl, 58, shared his thoughts on the latest released book on Twitter on Thursday. Re-sharing a tweet from the author that revealed his book was number one on the New York Times bestseller list, Charles revealed that the book has left him impressed.

"Just finished listening to this truly excellent book by @MatthewPerry - startling in its candour, beautifully put together, & beyond brave. Now he's been in the no. 1 TV series, a no. 1 box office hit, & written a no. 1 bestseller. That’s 3 in the eye for the demons he’s faced," tweeted Charles.

The Friends star’s latest book has taken the world by storm as he bore all about his battle with sobriety throughout his career.

Matthew played the role of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom. His Friends co-stars and peers from the industry also praised his latest writing.

