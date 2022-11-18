 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Camila Cabello spotted getting cosy with her beau Austin Kevitch after a romantic dinner

Camila Cabello looked happier than ever she stepped out for a rare joint outing with boyfriend Austin Kevitch following dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

On Thursday the couple were spotted holding hands and looked absolutely in love with each other as they seemed to be having a fun time together.

The Señorita hit-maker 25, certainly stood out for the occasion as she rocked a bright patterned purple co-ord and white trainers.

Camila looked amazing as she teamed the long-sleeved top and trousers with a sunflower prink black backpack, with the stunner allowing her brunette tresses to cascade over her shoulders.

Photo credits:DailyMail
Meanwhile, her beau Austin, 30, opted for a casual look, sporting a blue fleece top, navy joggers, and white trainers.

She confirmed her romance with her new man in August as they packed on the PDA during a low-key LA outing. 

