Friday Nov 18 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Jordan Peterson

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gushed over his friendship with Jordan Peterson, revealing he admired the Canadian professor.

Lately, Ronaldo appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored where he commended Peterson’s academic expertise.

“I’m a huge fan of his. I read his book, 12 Rules, and I felt that he’s a really interesting guy and I love to meet smart people. Fantastic man. And I learned a lot. Some advice that he give me…” said the professional footballer.

Reflecting on his relationship with the psychologist, Ronaldo shared, “‘We had a nice strategic conversation. Not only for the moment of my life, not only for football, because my life is not all football.

“I am a businessman. I have many important things in my life. And when you are surrounded with these people with you, people that make your life more interesting, they reach something in your daily life,” explained the 37-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronaldo told Morgan about writing his own book in the future calling it Cristiano Ronaldo’s 12 Rules to Life.

The footballer remarked, “I want to educate not only my family but my fans.”

“I want to do some book. But not the type of book… But to help people; how to be, how to maintain longevity,” he added.

