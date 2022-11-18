Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming

Christiana Ricci has recently disclosed that she witnessed the Ukraine war while filming her new Netflix series Wednesday last year.



Christiana, who plays the mysterious role of Marilyn Thornhill in her upcoming series, revealed how a “war affecting the shooting of the series”.

Talking about stories from Wednesday’s set, the actress mentioned that the cast was in Romania when Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We were seven miles from that power plant that almost was the nuclear power plant that almost exploded,” said the 42-year-old in an interview with E! News.

The actress continued, “So it was a little tense.”

“But we all bonded over how soon our government would get us out of there if anything crazy happened,” she added.

The outlet reported that the new series began its filming in September 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, and ended their schedule in March 2022.

For the unversed, Christiana rose to fame with her role of Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family.

Lately, the actress’ famous character will be played by Jenna Ortega, who according to Christina, “didn’t need any coaching to get into the role”.

“She is such a competent adult actress. She does not need me telling her how to do anything,” added Christina.

Meanwhile, Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23.