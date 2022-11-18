 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming
Christina Ricci opens up on witnessing Ukraine war during Wednesday’s filming

Christiana Ricci has recently disclosed that she witnessed the Ukraine war while filming her new Netflix series Wednesday last year.

Christiana, who plays the mysterious role of Marilyn Thornhill in her upcoming series, revealed how a “war affecting the shooting of the series”.

Talking about stories from Wednesday’s set, the actress mentioned that the cast was in Romania when Russian president Vladimir Putin announced an invasion of Ukraine in February.

“We were seven miles from that power plant that almost was the nuclear power plant that almost exploded,” said the 42-year-old in an interview with E! News.

The actress continued, “So it was a little tense.”

“But we all bonded over how soon our government would get us out of there if anything crazy happened,” she added.

The outlet reported that the new series began its filming in September 2021 in Bucharest, Romania, and ended their schedule in March 2022.

For the unversed, Christiana rose to fame with her role of Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family.

Lately, the actress’ famous character will be played by Jenna Ortega, who according to Christina, “didn’t need any coaching to get into the role”.

“She is such a competent adult actress. She does not need me telling her how to do anything,” added Christina.

Meanwhile, Wednesday will premiere on Netflix on November 23.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix teams up with 'Stranger Things creators for 'Death Note': Find out the details and plot

Netflix teams up with 'Stranger Things creators for 'Death Note': Find out the details and plot
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira make a rare appearance after six months of engagement

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira make a rare appearance after six months of engagement
Netflix ends Christina Applegate starrer 'Dead To Me' with a Good News: Find out

Netflix ends Christina Applegate starrer 'Dead To Me' with a Good News: Find out
Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s last days

Aaron Carter’s manager opens up about the star’s last days
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Jordan Peterson

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Jordan Peterson
Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?

Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?
King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla

King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla
King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’

King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’
Camila Cabello spotted getting cosy with her beau Austin Kevitch after a romantic dinner

Camila Cabello spotted getting cosy with her beau Austin Kevitch after a romantic dinner
Welcome to Chippendales: Nicola Peltz puts on glamorous display in peplum top

Welcome to Chippendales: Nicola Peltz puts on glamorous display in peplum top

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’
Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'