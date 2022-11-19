 
entertainment
Apple TV+ drops trailer for 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith

Apple TV+ drops trailer for 'Emancipation' starring Will Smith

Will Smith is all set to return back to screens with Antoine Fuqua's film Emancipation.

A full official trailer of the film has been released, and the movie will premiere in limited theatres on December 2, 2022.

Emancipation will be streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9, although the film has already been screened for various groups such as Congressional Black Caucus, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, National Council of Negro Women, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, and Power Rising.

The forthcoming movie is based on a real life story of a guy named Peter played by Will Smith, who was a slave and ran away from his plantation in search of his family.

Peter later joined the Union Army, and during his medical test the unusual scars on his bareback were observed, a photo of his back was published in The Independent under the name “the scourged back.”

The image displayed the cruelty of slavery in The United States. Along with Smith there are other members also included in the film.

Cast

  • Ben Foster
  • Steven Ogg
  • Charmaine Bingwa
  • Gilbert Owuor
  • Mustafa Shakir
  • Grant Harvey

This trailer shows Peter’s painful yet amazing journey as he fights for his freedom. The clip begins with Peter saying his goodbyes before he is forcibly taken away to another plantation, screaming that he will come back to them even as he is carted away.

Watch the Trailer 


