Westworld star Luke Hemsworth reacts to abrupt cancellation

Westworld star Luke Hemsworth reacts to the abrupt cancellation

Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth, who has played head of security Ashley Stubbs, revealed his reaction to HBO's shocking cancellation of the sci-fi series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor said, "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own reasons."

The 42-year-old told ET at the premiere of brother Chris Hemsworth's new Disney+ series, Limitless. "I'm very thankful for my part in that series, and that journey was a big part of my life. But yeah, it was disappointing."

Hemsworth revealed he got to know about the cancellation on his 42nd birthday: "I was like, '(expletive)! Dammit!'"

He said he was hopeful for what might have been in store for fans with a fifth season. "I think the idea right from the start was to go full circle and come back to be about loops, to be about human beings and robots being stuck in that trajectory," Hemsworth continued. "Unfortunately, we get cut off, but it's the nature of the world. You can't get depressed about it. You move on, and it opens up new doors."

HBO's decision to axe the Emmy-winning series, Westworld, is due to a sharp decline in linear ratings since season three. In a statement about the cancellation, HBO said it was "tremendously grateful" to Nolan and Joy, along with the "immensely talented cast, producers, and crew."