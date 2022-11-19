 
Kanye West splashy $57m Malibu mansion pause renovations amid losing billions

Kanye West's $57 million Malibu mansion renovations were paused as several A-list brands severed ties after Ye's anti-Semitic rants.

The Yeezy rapper claimed he lost $2 billion after being cut by Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga.

The 45-year-old reportedly has no permanent home, as he is salvaging his crumbling business empire while living in Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Previously, Ye acquired a four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath property in an off-market deal and has since razed the place, removing the doors and windows.

A source close to the star told The U.S. Sun, "Ye has mostly been living at the Waldorf for the past month with Juliana [Nalu, his new model girlfriend].

"He's having to sort his finances out, so renovation work at his Malibu place is on hold at the moment."

The insider said, "His house near Kim's also needs renovating, and he wanted a change of scenery after months at Soho Warehouse Downtown."

The U.S. Sun confirmed The Life of Pablo hitmaker was first pictured checking into the five-star Waldorf hotel on October 6.

However, the source added, "Ye is doing well despite everything going on. He's spending quality time with Juliana, it's not serious, but they are having a lot of fun. 

