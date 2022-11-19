 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s racist allegations ‘cost them everything’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘already knew’ the consequences of going against the Royal Family.

Vanitatis, a Spanish publication has offered this insight, by human rights activist Kerry Kennedy.

She started by saying, “He spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained. And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.”

“They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health.”

The activist began by saying the Sussexes “knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.”

Before concluding, however, she also admitted, “They have done it anyway because they believed that they could not live with themselves if they did not question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.” 

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’

Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’
Claire Foy opens up on her ‘The Crown’ season 5 cameo, ‘I’m just really proud’

Claire Foy opens up on her ‘The Crown’ season 5 cameo, ‘I’m just really proud’
Simon Cowell gushes over Harry Styles for bagging five Grammy nods

Simon Cowell gushes over Harry Styles for bagging five Grammy nods

Chris Pratt shares glimpse into life as a ‘girl dad’

Chris Pratt shares glimpse into life as a ‘girl dad’
King Charles not planning to 'humiliate' Harry, Andrew: 'Very little chance'

King Charles not planning to 'humiliate' Harry, Andrew: 'Very little chance'
Chris Hemsworth takes break from acting amid health warning

Chris Hemsworth takes break from acting amid health warning
Netflix ‘You’ teaser for upcoming season leaves fans confused

Netflix ‘You’ teaser for upcoming season leaves fans confused

Finneas reacts to sister Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford romance

Finneas reacts to sister Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford romance
Jason Momoa reacts to ex Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo

Jason Momoa reacts to ex Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo
Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrate fourth anniversay with sweet tribute

Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrate fourth anniversay with sweet tribute
Kanye West splashy $57m Malibu mansion pause renovations amid losing billions

Kanye West splashy $57m Malibu mansion pause renovations amid losing billions
Andrew Garfield reportedly dating ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor

Andrew Garfield reportedly dating ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor