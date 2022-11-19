 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Brendan Fraser recounts meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio over 25 years ago

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Brendan Fraser is happy to get together with Leonardo DiCaprio for their upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

During an interview with GQ, the Whale actor said after meeting the Titanic star after years again, "when he was, I think probably all of, I don't know, 17, 16 maybe," and had just starred in 1993's What's Eating Gilbert Grape.

"I think I had just been in School Ties or something then," Fraser said of meeting DiCaprio in the '90s. "And I was flummoxed, but I just wanted to tell him, 'Hear, hear. That was incredible.' "

"And he repeated that to me," the actor said of speaking with DiCaprio when they reunited for their new movie. "He remembered me. He said, 'You were the only guy who didn't treat me like a little kid.' "

"He volunteered that to me," Fraser told the outlet. "That was meaningful."

The duo is again assembled for the upcoming film of Scorsese, where The Mummy star is set to play a defense lawyer.

"I was fantasizing that I felt like one of the apprentices in Michelangelo's workshop," Fraser said of working with Oscar winner and the iconic director for Killers of the Flower Moon.

