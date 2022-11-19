Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' unveils trailer release date

Recently, Govinda Naam Mera locked its trailer release date and movie release date as well.

The trailer will be released tomorrow 20 November, and the movie is slated on the OTT platform Disney+ Hostar on December 16, 2022.



Kiara Advani took her Instagram and wrote, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW, Bringing some mystery, thrill, comedy and a whole lot of entertainment to your screens! #GovindaNaamMera #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar streaming from 16th Dec, only on @disneyplushotstar."

Karan Johar shared the poster of the film which shows Vicky in the centre, with Bhumi and Kiara posing next to him. he wrote. "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW!! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th Dec, only on Disney+ Hotstar."



Two days ago, Vicky and Karan Johar appeared in a funny video in which they were talking about Vicky's acting roles.



Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.