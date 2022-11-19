 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Madonna has seemingly spent a huge amount on the cosmetic procedures as her distorted face raises fans' concerns.

A plastic surgeon revealed that the Queen of Pop has possibly spent a huge amount on a facelift, brow lift, filler and lip augmentations.

Dr Richard Westreich told The Sun that the Material Girl hitmaker has spent approximately over $100,000.

“I’d imagine that she has probably had a facelift and some form of a brow lift because the shape of the brow and her eyebrows are very high,” Dr Richard said.

“I think she has had eye work done years ago and lip augmentation as well, which could be filler, but implants could also have been placed there.

“There’s definitely too much volume which correlates with the concept of turning a raisin into a grape, so if this voluntary - then shame on Madonna’s doctors.

“Some surgeons charge $150,000 for a face lift, but for the average person for a face lift, brow lift and a bunch of augmentations you're looking at between $75,000 to $100,000, but Madonna might’ve paid more,” he continued.

