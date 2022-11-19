Adele is excited to kickstart her Las Vegas residency show, calling it ‘perfect’

Adele all happy to kickstart her Las Vegas residency show, calling it ‘perfect’

Adele is over the moon after she started off her Las Vegas residency on Friday night and thanked her fans for “coming back” to her.



According to Independent, the Hello hit-maker opened the show at The Colosseum venue at the Caesars Palace Hotel where her ardent fans gave her a “standing ovation” as she took to the stage.

However, the songstress told fans that she should be the one to “give them instead”.

Addressing to her fans, Adele said, “Thank you so much for coming back to me.”

“It looks just like I imagined it would, it’s just perfect, thank you,” commented 34-year-old.

The Easy On Me crooner shared, “I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have (a) shitty face of streaked makeup for the whole first part of the show.”

Speaking about her feelings, the Someone Like You singer remarked, “I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy.”

Adele also expressed her gratitude to Caesars Palace for the support, adding, “they have been amazing and I am honoured to be here.”

During her performance, the singer-songwriter sang powerful and hit songs from her four studio albums including Brit award-winning album 30 and Oscar-winning James Bond theme Skyfall.