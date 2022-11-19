 
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, had thought about leaving the royal family way before they actually did, according to a royal biographer.

The late Queen, according to Morton, tried her best to make Harry's wife Meghan feel at home in the monarchy. But a few months after Meghan and Harry got married, something occurred that suggested the Duke was considering leaving the Royal Family.

In December 2018, when discussing interviews at a hotel in London, Harry was still searching for a way out. Morton also said the Royal Family was not aware of the problems that would befall them following the wedding.

The author of "The Queen: Her Life" said Meghan used to be taken to official events by the Queen, who also gave her jewellery, pearls and other gifts.

King Charles III's younger son Harry had been receiving psychological counselling because he found it extremely difficult to appear in public, Morton claimed, and the Royal Family was well aware that he was unhappy there. 

