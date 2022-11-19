 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

Actor Yeo Jin Goo and BTS Jungkook's friendship has captured the curiosity of their fans for a long time as they send each other coffee trucks on sets to show support.

According to Koreaboo, In a recent interview, Yeo Jin Goo revealed that he and Jungkook met at a mutual freinds' house.

The mutual friend was Yeo's soccer buddy and since they both are of similar age, therefore they hit it off pretty well.

Jungkook had earlier sent a coffee truck on set to Yeo when he was shooting for Donggam. The cups on the truck had personalised messages for Yeo which read, "Your face is impressive Jin Goo-yah. Do you agree? Yeah, I agree."

Yeo said, that there aren't many "97-liners in the entertainment industry." He did not have any same-age friends in the industry and Jungkook also did not have any actor friends of his age, hence they were able to make acquaintances and grow their friendship.

The Hotel del Luna lead actor weighed in on why his friendship with Jungkook is confidential. "Jungkook was already a superstar at the time [we became friends]. But he has grown even more successful now, so I get cautious to talk about our friendship."

He added, "But he is still a friend with whom I’m just so happy to hang around and who I always cheer for."

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds' friendly 'fight' continues with Hugh Jackman on his musical 'Spirited'

Ryan Reynolds' friendly 'fight' continues with Hugh Jackman on his musical 'Spirited'
Kylie Jenner's ex -BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood

Kylie Jenner's ex -BFF Jordyn Woods stands out in black catsuit as she steps out in Hollywood
Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out

Aubrey O'Day seen with Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for a night out
Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall

Prince William dodges question about Mike Tindall
Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood

Pierce Brosnan sons Paris and Dylan reflect on nepotism in Hollywood
Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie

Ryan Reynolds on how Hugh Jackman helped him for his musical role in Spirited movie
Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine

Emily Ratajkowski, as a single mother, shares a glimpse into her morning routine
Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son

Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva posts incredibly rare photo of baby son
James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love

James Arthur’s first video with newborn daughter receives massive love
Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures

Kendall Jenner sets hearts racing in alluring pictures
Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith drops rare BTS look of ‘WILD’ makeup from ‘Emancipation’
King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?

King Charles decides to take big steps to reshape monarchy for new era?