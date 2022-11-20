Prince Harry book is 'Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff': 'Would make interesting sit in'

Prince Harry would be an interesting royal to interview, says TV presenter Sir Michael Parkinson.



Sir Parkinson, who has also interviewed Prince Philip in the past, expressed his uncomfortable experience with the Duke of Edinburgh.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: "I never felt quite comfortable with Philip, I suspected he didn't like me very much, I did have to chat to him once, for a charity, and it was not a success, at all."



Talking further about his sit-in with Princess Anne in 1980, Sir Parkinson added: "She's formidable, you don't go mucking around with her."

He went on to add that he is eagerly waiting for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, noting that he would be an interesting person to interview.

"Oh, we await that, Pulitzer Prize-winning stuff, I'm sure," before adding: "I do think he would have made for an interesting interview if he had told the truth.



"The entire family are an explained myth, aren't they, really," he concluded.

