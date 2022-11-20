 
entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid fuel romance rumors with latest NYC outing

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid continue to enjoy each other’s company as the two were spotted on a date Friday night, reportedly.

The rumored pair was photographed stepping out for dinner at Cipriani in New York City amid romance rumors.

The couple — who were joined by DiCaprio’s friend, Vivi Nevo — attempted to hide from the paparazzi as they have remained extremely low-key amid rumors while security rushed them out of the restaurant.

The Inception star and the model haven't made their romance official yet.

In the pictures, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, 48, was seen donning white sneakers, black jeans, a puffy black coat. He covered his face with a mask and a baseball cap.

Hadid, 27, on the other hand, was seen wearing a midriff top, a leather jacket and a blue scarf that she used to cover her face from the paprazzi.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first linked in September during Fashion Week. The duo was seen enjoying each others’ company at a party in Soho and was also seen at Casa Cipriani.

The Titanic actor was also seen in Paris during that city’s fashion week at the same hotel, the Royal Monceau, where Hadid also stayed.

