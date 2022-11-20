Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to host the first state visit of King Charles’ reign with the monarch next week, and fans think she might wear her wedding tiara!

As per OK! Magazine, the British royal family will host the President of South Africa on Tuesday, November 22, with the Prince and Princess of Wales first greeting President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel before travelling to the Royal Pavilion where they will meet Charles and Camilla.

According to royal experts, state visits and banquets are usually grand affairs for the royals and where they are usually seen dressed to the nines in royal regalia.

Keeping up with the tradition, Kate is expected to dust off some royal tiaras and show up in one; she hasn’t been seen wearing a tiara since 2019, as there hasn’t been a state banquet since that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

Royal fans have also been speculating over which tiara Kate would choose to wear, with one taking to social media to suggest, “I’d love to see her wear her wedding tiara again.”