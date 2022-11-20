 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton to wear her wedding tiara next week?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to host the first state visit of King Charles’ reign with the monarch next week, and fans think she might wear her wedding tiara!

As per OK! Magazine, the British royal family will host the President of South Africa on Tuesday, November 22, with the Prince and Princess of Wales first greeting President Ramaphosa at the Corinthia Hotel before travelling to the Royal Pavilion where they will meet Charles and Camilla.

According to royal experts, state visits and banquets are usually grand affairs for the royals and where they are usually seen dressed to the nines in royal regalia.

Keeping up with the tradition, Kate is expected to dust off some royal tiaras and show up in one; she hasn’t been seen wearing a tiara since 2019, as there hasn’t been a state banquet since that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years.

Royal fans have also been speculating over which tiara Kate would choose to wear, with one taking to social media to suggest, “I’d love to see her wear her wedding tiara again.” 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’

Brad Pitt describes ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle ‘one of the greats’
RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble

RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble
Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles
Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details

Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details
Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox awarded honorary Oscar
‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

King Charles 'upset' with Princess Anne, Prince Edward amid royal shakeup

Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See

Princess Charlene celebrates Monaco’s National Day with her twins: See
Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'

Meghan Markle's defence of word ‘woke’ ripped apart: 'colossal negative force'
Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’

Queen Elizabeth was saved from getting pulled into ‘full-blown constitutional crisis’
‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame

‘Stranger Things’ star vows to ‘protect’ Millie Bobby Brown from ‘destructive’ fame
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘hate figures’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘hate figures’