Olivia Wilde hits the red carpet for first time since split from Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde appeared in high spirits while making her first red carpet-appearance since her split from Harry Styles.

The Don't Worry Darling director, 38, made sure all eyes were on her as she looked the most beautiful woman among all joining, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchett at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday and looked as happy as possible.

Wilde, 38, opted for a transparent black and white lace gown for the glam event.

However, the event celebrates awards granted by the Academy's Board of Governors – the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award.

Wilde wore her brunette tresses slicked back for the night and sported a matching pair of elbow-length gloves and strappy black heels.

For those unversed the As It Was singer, 28 and Wilde shocked the world after calling off their two-year-long relationship.

Photo credits:DailyMail

The couple is ‘taking a break’ from their relationship after dating since 2021, multiple media sources confirmed.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," said one source. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," added another source close to the pair. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart," said a friend.



