Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz look every inch the smitten couple during family dinner

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola made sure that the shutterbugs got all the perfect angles while they attended a family dinner. They indeed looked all smitten.

The couple looked every inch of the picture-perfect family as they enjoyed dinner with her parents at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old son of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham, 47, looked smitten as he swept his wife into his arms and carried her to their car after a family dinner on Saturday night.

In the pictures, obtained on Dailymail, Brooklyn, is seen wearing a white shirt and trousers, carrying Nicola towards their vehicle.

Meanwhile, Nicola looked gorgeous as ever in a black turtle neck jumper, which she wore layered with a grey oversized blazer and dramatically flared trousers.

The Welcome To The Chippendales actress boosted her petite frame with a pair of platform boots and accessorised with a glitzy evening bag.

Brooklyn looked right at home with his in-laws as he was pictured laughing and joking in the car park as they all said goodbye before heading home.

They were joined by Nicola's mother Claudia Heffner Peltz, who opted for a classic black suit and cami, which she also paired with towering platforms.

The dinner comes after Nicola and Brooklyn attended the premiere of Welcome To The Chippendales, in which she plays murdered 70s Playmate Dorothy Stratten.

Welcome To Chippendales is currently set to premiere on Hulu on November 22 in the US.