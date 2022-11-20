 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles' anger 'is the worse thing for the Royal Family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles reportedly featured ‘violence’ that was always ‘inevitable’.

This insight has been issued by Christopher Andersen, an author and biographer in an interview.

He told Fox News Digital about Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles and admitted that even protection officers for the Palace became ‘weary’ of seeing weapons lying around the place.

This is especially true since King Charles reportedly “has had a huge temper” and admitted, “I mean, it’s an incredible temper. The tantrums constantly and throwing a bootjack [at her]. It’s a heavy wooden device for putting on hunting boots, and it’s made of iron and wood. He threw it at Diana’s head and just missed her.”

He also feared the presence of guns all over the Palace since “they love shooting parties. So there are shotguns and handguns for security and rifles [for] security forces…”

Because of this “they were worried that there was such violence. So many screaming and shouting [and] slammed doors.”

“Don’t forget Diana, when she was three months pregnant with [Prince] William, she threw herself down the stairs and landed at the feet of the queen and Princess Margaret. So there [were] many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. And [security] was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, [but] we might be talking murder. So they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

Even housekeeper Wendy Berry, witnessed a lot of “slammed doors and pitched battles” and branded it “the hallmarks of day-to-day life.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feel proud to be honoured for insulting royal family?
Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?

Prince Andrew planning to ‘flee’ to Bahrain amid royal exile?
King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?

King Charles to ditch Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas tradition?
The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

The Crown: Young Princess Elizabeth scenes added to heal rift with Royal Family

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Shakira embraces being cool mom as she attends son Milan’s basketball game in sporty look

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Kanye West advised ‘to be humble’ with his career being close to get ‘over’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’

Chris Hemsworth comes face-to-face with ‘own morality’
Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'

Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'
Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Kourtney Kardashian sparks concerns as she reveals feeling under the weather

Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny says she’s beyond ‘ecstatic’ Harry Styles dumped her in savage swipe

Olivia Wilde's ex-nanny says she’s beyond ‘ecstatic’ Harry Styles dumped her in savage swipe
Kate Middleton showcases ‘submissive gestures’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Kate Middleton showcases ‘submissive gestures’ like Princess Diana, says expert

Sarah Ferguson's alleged lover's 'honest advice' to Prince Andrew revealed

Sarah Ferguson's alleged lover's 'honest advice' to Prince Andrew revealed