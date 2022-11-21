American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!

The annual fan-voted American Music Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.

The award show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded line-up of famous faces from the music world and beyond. The host, Wayne Brady, kicked off the show as Pink roller skated on to the stage performing her new single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Brady highlighted 2022 Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie, saying that if he bumps into Richie as a fan and passes out, Richie should just sign his chest and walk away, via The Hollywood Reporter.

The show allso featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.

Here is the full list of the AMA winners:

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Elton John & Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’

Favourite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite Music Video

Adele ‘Easy On Me’

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Harry Styles ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite Pop Album

Adele ‘30’

Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’

Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’

Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)

The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’

Favourite Pop Song

Adele ‘Easy On Me’

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Luke Combs ‘Growin’ Up’

Cody Johnson ‘Human: The Double Album’

Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER)

Walker Hayes ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Cody Johnson ‘’Til You Can’t’

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan ‘Buy Dirt’

Morgan Wallen ‘Wasted on You’ (WINNER)

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Future I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER)

Lil Durk 7220

Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’ (WINNER)

Jack Harlow ‘First Class’

Kodak Black ‘Super Gremlin’

Latto ‘Big Energy’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown (WINNER)

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Favourite R&B Album

Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ (WINNER)

Drake ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’

Summer Walker ‘Still Over It’

The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’

Favourite R&B Song

Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’

Muni Long ‘Hrs And Hrs’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘Smokin Out The Window’

SZA ‘I Hate U’

Wizkid ft. Tems ‘Essence’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Anitta (WINNER)

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER)

Farruko La 167

J Balvin JOSE

Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa

ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Becky G x KAROL G ‘MAMIII’

KAROL G ‘PROVENZA’

Rauw Alejandro ‘Todo de Ti’

Sebastián Yatra ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (WINNER)

Favourite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite Rock Song

Foo Fighters ‘Love Dies Young’

Imagine Dragons x JID ‘Enemy’

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’

Måneskin ‘Beggin’’ (WINNER)

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Black Summer’

Favourite Rock Album

Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’

Ghost ‘Impera’ (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury – Act 1’

Machine Gun Kelly ‘mainstream sellout’

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Unlimited Love’

Favourite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favourite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favourite Soundtrack

Elvis (WINNER)

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid (WINNER)

Favourite K-POP Artist (New)