American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!
The annual fan-voted American Music Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night, November 20, 2022.
The award show was held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featured a star-studded line-up of famous faces from the music world and beyond. The host, Wayne Brady, kicked off the show as Pink roller skated on to the stage performing her new single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again.
Brady highlighted 2022 Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie, saying that if he bumps into Richie as a fan and passes out, Richie should just sign his chest and walk away, via The Hollywood Reporter.
The show allso featured performances from Pink, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ.
Here is the full list of the AMA winners: Artist of the Year Adele Bad Bunny Beyoncé Drake Harry Styles Taylor Swift (WINNER) The Weeknd New Artist Of The Year Dove Cameron (WINNER) GAYLE Latto Måneskin Steve Lacy Collaboration of the Year Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Elton John & Dua Lipa ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ (WINNER) Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’ Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’ Favourite Touring Artist Bad Bunny Coldplay (WINNER) Ed Sheeran Elton John The Rolling Stones Favourite Music Video Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’ Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ Taylor Swift ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER) Favourite Male Pop Artist Bad Bunny Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles (WINNER) The Weeknd Favourite Female Pop Artist Adele Beyoncé Doja Cat Lizzo Taylor Swift (WINNER) Favourite Pop Duo or Group BTS (WINNER) Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic Favourite Pop Album Adele ‘30’ Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Harry Styles ‘Harry’s House’ Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER) The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ Favourite Pop Song Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Harry Styles “As It Was” (WINNER) Lizzo ‘About Damn Time’ The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber ‘STAY’ Favourite Male Country Artist Chris Stapleton Cody Johnson Luke Combs Morgan Wallen (WINNER) Walker Hayes Favourite Female Country Artist Carrie Underwood Lainey Wilson Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Taylor Swift (WINNER) Favourite Country Duo or Group Dan + Shay (WINNER) Lady A Old Dominion Parmalee Zac Brown Band Favourite Country Album Carrie Underwood ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Luke Combs ‘Growin’ Up’ Cody Johnson ‘Human: The Double Album’ Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (WINNER) Walker Hayes ‘Country Stuff: The Album’ Favourite Country Song Chris Stapleton ‘You Should Probably Leave’ Cody Johnson ‘’Til You Can’t’ Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan ‘Buy Dirt’ Morgan Wallen ‘Wasted on You’ (WINNER) Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist Drake Future Kendrick Lamar (WINNER) Lil Baby Lil Durk Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj (WINNER) Favourite Hip-Hop Album Future I NEVER LIKED YOU Gunna DS4EVER Kendrick Lamar Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (WINNER) Lil Durk 7220 Polo G Hall of Fame 2.0 Favourite Hip-Hop Song Future ft. Drake & Tems ‘WAIT FOR U’ (WINNER) Jack Harlow ‘First Class’ Kodak Black ‘Super Gremlin’ Latto ‘Big Energy’ Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ Favourite Male R&B Artist Chris Brown (WINNER) GIVĒON Lucky Daye The Weeknd Favourite Female R&B Artist Beyoncé (WINNER) Doja Cat Muni Long Summer Walker Favourite R&B Album Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ (WINNER) Drake ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Summer Walker ‘Still Over It’ The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ Favourite R&B Song Beyoncé ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ Muni Long ‘Hrs And Hrs’ Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) ‘Smokin Out The Window’ SZA ‘I Hate U’ Wizkid ft. Tems ‘Essence’ Favourite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny (WINNER) Farruko J Balvin Jhayco Rauw Alejandro Favourite Female Latin Artist Anitta (WINNER) Becky G Kali Uchis KAROL G ROSALÍA Favourite Latin Duo or Group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga Calibre 50 Eslabon Armado Grupo Firme Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER) Favourite Latin Album Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Ti (WINNER) Farruko La 167 J Balvin JOSE Rauw Alejandro Vice Versa ROSALÍA MOTOMAMI Favourite Latin Song Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone ‘Me Porto Bonito’ Becky G x KAROL G ‘MAMIII’ KAROL G ‘PROVENZA’ Rauw Alejandro ‘Todo de Ti’ Sebastián Yatra ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (WINNER) Favourite Rock Artist Imagine Dragons Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER) Måneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers The Lumineers Favourite Rock Song Foo Fighters ‘Love Dies Young’ Imagine Dragons x JID ‘Enemy’ Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ Måneskin ‘Beggin’’ (WINNER) Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Black Summer’ Favourite Rock Album Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ Ghost ‘Impera’ (WINNER) Imagine Dragons ‘Mercury – Act 1’ Machine Gun Kelly ‘mainstream sellout’ Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Unlimited Love’ Favourite Inspirational Artist Anne Wilson for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER) Katy Nichole Matthew West Phil Wickham Favourite Gospel Artist CeCe Winans DOE E. Dewey Smith Maverick City Music Tamela Mann (WINNER) Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist Diplo Marshmello (WINNER) Swedish House Mafia The Chainsmokers Tiësto Favourite Soundtrack Elvis (WINNER) Encanto Sing 2 Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 Top Gun: Maverick Favourite Afrobeats Artist Burna Boy CKay Fireboy DML Tems Wizkid (WINNER) Favourite K-POP Artist (New)
BLACKPINK BTS SEVENTEEN TOMORROW X TOGETHER TWICE