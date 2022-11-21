 
Piers Morgan reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to receive award for ‘heroic’ stance

Former Good Morning Britain host and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get award for 'heroic' stance against alleged 'structural racism' of royal family.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan shared the Daily Mail report that Robert F. Kennedy's daughter has revealed she will honor the royal couple at a NYC gala in her father's honor.

Kerry Kennedy praised Meghan and Harry for their 'heroic' stance against the racism of the British monarchy, saying 'Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done.'

Reacting to it, Piers Morgan said, “Absolutely laughable. We’ve still had zero actual evidence from these two grifters about a single act of racism they encountered from the Royal Family. Nothing.”


