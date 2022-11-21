 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s alternate Christmas plans revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s alternate Christmas plans have been disclosed after they allegedly ‘turned down’ King Charles invite for the festive season at Sandringham.

According to reports, the royal couple have rejected an invite from King Charles to spend Christmas at Sandringham in favour of their personal plans.

It will be the first Christmas since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

Royal Expert Katie Nicholl said, "Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family. They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother’s tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year.”

About Meghan and Hary’s plans, Katie said they will be spending the holiday season in California.

According to a report by the Good To Know, Meghan and Harry are most likely to celebrate Christmas with their children Archie and Lilibet, and the couple will do their own things.

