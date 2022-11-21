 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Web Desk

Elizabeth Debicki on ‘responsibility’ of recreating Princess Diana ‘powerful’ revenge dress

Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki dished on the “responsibility” of recreating the iconic revenge dress of Princess Diana in the historical drama.

The Tenet actor said that everyone involved in the making of the hit Netflix series “felt” the importance of reviving the “powerful” moment from history.

"We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see," Debicki told E! News. "It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion.”

“That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful, but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life,” she added.

“So the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly,” the actor said.

She went on to explain that the costume department also felt the pressure to make Christina Stambolian's dress similar to that of the then-Princess of Wales' glamourous outfit.

"For me, I just came to the fittings and I put the dress on," Debicki said. "I think the costume department—that was really a task and there were many, many hours [of work]. Many hours."

"It's a powerful dress," she explained. "It's a totally unique dress too—the structure of it, the shape of it, the look of it—and so I certainly won't ever forget that day on set.”

“We shot it in the same location that it actually happened, so there was this slightly deep layering of things going on that day."


