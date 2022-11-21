 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Britney Spears advised to follow Kim Kardashian to ‘be taken seriously’

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Britney Spears never fails to make waves every time she posts on social media but rarely the singer is taken ‘seriously’ in the fashion world.

A celebrity stylist Amanda Sanders told The Sun: “If Britney could partner with a brand that was age-appropriate and be dressed by it, then I think people would take her more seriously.”

“If she paired up with a luxury fashion house and attended more grown-up events, then they'd dress and style her a certain way.

"She'd be able to adapt to that style, just like Kim has done with Balenciaga. In the Hollywood style sector, we call Britney's style, 'style-less.'"

The stylist said that the Toxic singer “created any storyboards and is buying stuff online that looks inexpensive.”

“She thinks she looks cute in it and yes, she can get away with some things, but you never see her well-dressed, and there are no big brands attached to her or dressing her.

“A lot other stars have great taste and they become the face of these brands.

"Kim took Balenciaga to a whole new and different stratosphere, but it always wasn’t flattering on her,” she added.

