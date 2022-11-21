 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Sarah Ferguson’s scandal portrayed in ‘The Crown’ is ‘total fabrication’

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Sarah Ferguson found herself surrounded by controversies when her questionable photos with her financial advisor were made public.

The scandal was recently retold by Netflix’s famed The Crown which has been recently dubbed as a “total fabrication.”

John Bryan dismissed The Crown’s portrayal of the events during his conversation with The Mail.

“I have a sense of humour about this but it's based on a lie. These lies go back three decades,” he said.

John admitted that her inclusion in the hit Netflix show felt like a send of “honour” but “of course, it didn't happen that way".

"If you go back 30 years, it's all based on lies,” he added.

John said that the villa “with seven acres of land" had been chosen for "absolute privacy". “We were in private – or so we thought. We're with the kids, having a great time.

"We used to play fun games, make-believe games. On this day we were playing Cinderella and I said, "Look, let's kiss Mummy's toes".

"It was part of the game. I did it first and then I think one of the girls, probably Beatrice, did it.

 "It was totally innocent, a beautiful family moment of love,” he shared.

