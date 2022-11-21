Prince George eyes Craig David’s Queen Platinum Jubilee outfit

FileFootage

Prince William spilt the beans on his son Prince George obsessing over Craig David’s outfit which he wore during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.



During an upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the 41-year-old musician told the host: “Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, 'My son George was going crazy for the blue sequined outfit that you were wearing.”

“My mum was there, I said, 'Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit.'"

The 7 Days singer wore a matching blue sequined tracksuit for the event.

Recalling the royal celebration, he added: “That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me. Then Kate comes over. Very memorable moment,” reported Entertainment Tonight.