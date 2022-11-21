 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Anushka Sharma’s 'happy face’ surefire way to beat Monday blues: Photos

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Anuskha Sharma is not feeling Monday blues as she’s seen enjoying her time soaking up in the sun in the photos shared on social media.

On Monday, the Sultan star took to Instagram and posted a series of photos, giving a sneak peek of her vacation at Uttarakhand with her hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

The first photo showcased the Band Baaja Baarat actress in a white tee with no make-up look and a smile on her face.

In the next two images, the Zero actress could be seen donning a solid colour sweater over a white tee with a different smile on her face.

Interestingly, Anushka did not write in the caption and only shared an emoticon along with these photos.

Within few hours, the post garnered over 1.6 million likes as well as received love from her followers and friends from the fraternity including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

One fan wrote, “Hello Sunshine.”

“You look absolutely angelic,” another commented.

Earlier, the actress’ fans shared photos of the adorable couple on internet, having good time with each other and also posing with their admirers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushkha is all set for new movie based on woman cricketer Indian Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda Xpress. The movie is scheduled to release on OTT platform.

