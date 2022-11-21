Victoria Beckham keeps it casual as she steps out with Harper for shopping spree 

 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

The fashion diva Victoria Beckham kept it casual for her day out with daughter Harper Seven Beckham for some shopping in Kensington High Street.

The wife of former legendary footballer David Beckham flaunted her slim figure in skintight black leggings paired with a matching hoodie.

Posh Spice sported a black baseball cap over her brunette tresses while donning white trainers for the shopping spree with her little girl.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Victoria carried a small black bag over her right shoulder while also holding a large brown shopping bag with her.

Meanwhile, Harper wore an oversized grey hoodie paired with black leggings as she walked a little behind her mother.

