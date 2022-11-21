 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges
Vittoria Ceretti slams ‘nepo baby’ Lily-Rose Depp, asks her to appreciate her privileges  

Vittoria Ceretti bashed Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp while asking her to acknowledge her privileges and roots after she addressed "nepo baby" remarks.

In a conversation with Elle, the Voyagers actor said that being a daughter of famed people may get you the job but you still have to work hard after landing the gig.

The comments of the actor-model did not sit well with the Italian model, who said that people should “appreciate and know” the place they have come from.

“I get the whole ‘I’m here and I work hard for it’, but I would really love to see if you would have lasted through the first five years of my career,” the Vogue cover star wrote on her Instagram story.

“Not only being rejected, because I know you have an experience with it and you can tell me your sad little story about it (even if at the end of the day you can still always go cry on your dad’s couch in your villa in Malibu),” she added in the now-deleted rant.

Ceretti continued: “But how about now being able to pay for your flight back home to your family? Waiting hours to do a fitting/casting just to see a nepo baby walk past you, from the warm seat of [their] Mercedes with [their] driver and [their] friend/assistant/agent taking care of [their] mental health?”

The Italian model further bashed Depp, without mentioning her name, saying, you “have no (expletive) idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you.”

“TAKES YEARS,” she penned. “You just get it free by day one.”

Before concluding, Ceretti said, “I have many nepo baby friends whom I respect, but I can’t stand listening to you compare yourself to me.”

“I was not born on a comfy sexy pillow with a view,” she added. “I know it’s not your fault but please, appreciate and know the place you came from."

More From Entertainment:

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?

Is 'Knives Out' available on Netflix ahead of 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'?
Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini

Brooklyn Beckham invites trolls as makes 'experimental' new martini
Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright says she is 'so afraid to lose people' after death of Chadwick Boseman
King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'

King Charles brings 'stability to UK' that US 'doesn't have'
Adele had 'hissy fit' over her suite in Caesar Palace

Adele had 'hissy fit' over her suite in Caesar Palace
How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved

How did Bruce Lee die? Mystery of kung fu legend’s death could finally be solved
Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt

Americans restless to welcome their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt
Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more

Netflix 'The Crown' Dominic West, Olivia Williams share their experience, more
Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Harry Styles ditched Olivia Wilde due to negative press associated with her: Insider

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

Prince Harry left ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen’s death bed on time

Prince Harry left ‘devastated’ after not reaching Queen’s death bed on time
Victoria Beckham keeps it casual as she steps out with Harper for shopping spree

Victoria Beckham keeps it casual as she steps out with Harper for shopping spree