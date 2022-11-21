Video: Phillip Schofield loses his patience with Holly Willoughby during This Morning show

Phillip Schofield appeared to be quite irritated with Holly Willoughby during a 'stressful' Christmas wreath-making session on Monday's episode of This Morning.

The This Morning star, 60, snapped at his co-host, 41, to 'shut her face as she poked fun at him while struggling with the crafty session.

The presenters were joined on the show by DIY expert 'The Home Genie' Georgina Burnett, who was teaching the duo how to make a festive wreath at home.

It was quite visible that Phil was not interested in the activity pulled a series of unimpressed expressions as he wove a garland around a circle of cardboard.

When Holly asked if he was alright, Phil sarcastically replied 'yeah'.

Holly replied: 'It's supposed to be relaxing but you look pained.'

Phil then snapped: 'Shut your face!'

However, they quickly broke the ice by laughing it off.

Elsewhere in the programme, guest Emma Bunton, 46, revealed Holly Willoughby, 41 - who attended Geri Horner's 50th with her husband Dan Baldwin - became an 'honorary Spice Girl' for the night.

Geri and Emma were videoed dancing with Victoria Beckham, 48, and Melanie Chisholm, 48, to their 1996 song at Ginger Spice's lavish Oxfordshire home, and now Baby Spice has admitted that Holly also got in on the action.



