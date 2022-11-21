 
Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks

Tim Allen has recently addressed his longtime friendship with Toy Story co-star Tom Hanks on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a new episode, Clarkson questioned Allen about another Toy Story movie in the progress after Allen and Hanks were reportedly spotted together in September.

“Tom and I have become really close friends from Toy Story,” said the 69-year-old.

Allen continued, “He's a very different person than me, and he eats off my plate,” adding the Forrest Gump star ate French fries “off his plate” during filming the first Toy Story.

“He and I differ on so many things. I adore that man's heart and mind,” remarked Allen.

Recalling about going to lunches a few times a year, the Crazy on the outside actor explained, “We've been going to lunch since 'Toy Story 1,' you know, twice, two or three times a year, and we're like two older women 'cause we will sit almost too close to each other at a booth. It's just weird.”

During the show, Allen told Clarkson that Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson don’t know what they talk about during their get-together.

“And I don't think I've ever trusted a human being as much as Tom to even listen to me and vice versa,” admitted Allen.

He added, “I and Tom have very different opinions on so many things, but he’s gotten me to accept his. He's really a wonderful and engaging person. He's the first guy to listen to me and doesn't judge.”

