Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'

Nick Cannon admits he cannot tell if any of his partners are pregnant again.



The TV star, who fathers 11 children with six different woman, is answering if he is having another one.

“I don’t know, man,” the 42-year-old told Billboard.

”I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

Nick went on to admit that his children are the reason he is thriving in his career.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” he said. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”