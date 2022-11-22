 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Prince Andrew summoned ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's former lover to get out his Jeffrey Epstein humiliation.

John Bryan, whose leaked photo of sucking the toes of the Duchess of York from 1992 is still viral, says Queen's second son begged him to re-build reputation.

Mr Bryan, 67, told a newspaper he was "smuggled" into the Prince's home.

When he went inside, Bryan saw Andrew and Sarah were "distraught", adding Sarah got in touch "because that's what I do. I reconstruct failed businesses, I reconstruct people".

Bryan added Andrew shouted: "I am being treated unfairly." It was Mr Bryan's first interview since the photos.

The Duke of York was eventually stripped of his military titles in 2022, after exiting from royal duties in 2019.

