 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Netflixs top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix has a huge collection of movies and series in different genres to entertain its audience.

Here are the top 10 trending movies and series to binge-watch this month:

List of top 10 trending movies on Netflix:

  1. Slumberland
  2. Falling for Christmas
  3. The Wonder
  4. Christmas With You
  5. Enola Holmes 2
  6. Lost Bullet 2
  7. GodFather
  8. Dhokha: Round D Corner
  9. All Quiet on the Western Front
  10. The Girl with All the Gifts

List of top 10 trending series on Netflix:

  1. 1899
  2. The Crown
  3. Elite
  4. Manifest
  5. Dead to Me
  6. One of Us Is Lying
  7. Til Money Do Us Part
  8. Shuroop
  9. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
  10. Warrior Nun 

More From Entertainment:

Jeffrey Epstein 'lured' Prince Andrew to make 'hundreds of millions' of Queen

Jeffrey Epstein 'lured' Prince Andrew to make 'hundreds of millions' of Queen
South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Trevor Noah dodges question about rumoured romance with Dua Lipa

Trevor Noah dodges question about rumoured romance with Dua Lipa
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023