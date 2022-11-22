Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix has a huge collection of movies and series in different genres to entertain its audience.

Here are the top 10 trending movies and series to binge-watch this month:

List of top 10 trending movies on Netflix:

Slumberland Falling for Christmas The Wonder Christmas With You Enola Holmes 2 Lost Bullet 2 GodFather Dhokha: Round D Corner All Quiet on the Western Front The Girl with All the Gifts

List of top 10 trending series on Netflix: