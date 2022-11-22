David Beckham reacts to preparations for King Charles first state visit

David Beckham has reacted to the preparations that are underway for the state visit of the President of South Africa, being hosted by King Charles.



Buckingham Palace shared a sneak peek into preparations on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The palace tweeted, “The State Visit is the first to be hosted, on behalf of the Nation, by His Majesty The King.”

In another tweet, it said, “What’s been cooking in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace for the State Visit?

“The national flowers of South Africa, Protea, have been recreated out of sugar and painted with edible colouring, which will be presented at the State Banquet alongside petit fours and coffee.”

David Beckham was the first to shower love by pressing the heart button on Instagram post.

Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa landed in Britain on Monday ahead of the first state visit hosted by King Charles III as monarch.

Ramaphosa arrived at London Stansted airport on a South African Air Force jet, and was met by a British military guard of honour.

The official programme starts on Tuesday and will include a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.