Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Victoria Beckham fears Nicola Peltz ‘ambitions’ will outdo Brooklyn ‘dream’ of having babies

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Victoria Beckham is worried that Nicola Peltz’s acting ambitions will “overshadow” her son Brooklyn Beckham’s dreams of starting his own family.

The fashion designer thinks that if The Transformers star keeps on pursuing her career in movies, then it might affect her son’s life and his wish of having babies at a young age.

An insider spilled to New Idea Magazine that the billionaire heiress, who recently starred in Welcome to Chippendales, wants to be the next Bond girl which has Victoria concerned and alarmed.

The source said that if Nicola stars in a big franchise, then she cannot conceive a child for one or two years and this will influence her future planning with Brooklyn.

"She understands Nicola not wanting to put her work on wait more than anybody, but while engaged, all they spoke about was having babies, and Brooklyn was so eager,” the source told the outlet.

"Victoria has seen these many times. She knows firsthand how devoted Brooklyn is to Nicola, and she is concerned that her son's dreams will be overshadowed by someone else's ambitions,” the insider added.

This comes after Brooklyn told People Magazine that he wishes to become a “young dad” to a “bunch of kids" like his father Brooklyn Beckham.  

