 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'very brazen' amid award backlash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are set to receive a prestigious award in the US on December 6, have received fresh backlash by a royal commentator.

Jennie Bond has described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' Ripple of Hope Award as "very brazen".

King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan have been facing criticism since Kennedy's daughter and president of the association, Kerry Kennedy, revealed that the couple would be honoured  for their "heroic" stand to speak up against the "structural racism within the institution" of monarchy. 

The California-based couple's move to accept the gong, according to Jennie Bond, is "another dig" at the Firm and openly declaring they "believe Meghan was treated in a racist way".

"It's really hurtful and a very rude presumption. I don't believe there is structured racism in the Royal Family. This very public accusation is a huge kick in the teeth for them again," Bond told to OK! magazine. 

"It's very brazen of them to have accepted the award. I understand that there are limited options of what you can do after being presented with an honorary award. Should they have refused it? Or say it's not appropriate? It's hard to say, but overall, it's a really sad situation," the commentator added. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'
Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations

Carl Woods calls it quits with Katie Price after cheating allegations
Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian shows off her dramatic boots in latest mirror selfie
Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’

Jennifer Lopez ex Marc Anthony reportedly has issues with Ben Affleck: ‘He’s suspicious’
Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?

Celebs look for exit strategies on Twitter?
Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy

Ryan Reynolds talks about his kids taking care of Blake Lively during pregnancy
Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property

Belgian Royal Family denies theft of ‘several million worth of jewellary’ from Queen’s property
Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life

Iggy Azalea signs huge deal to not 'work another day' in her life
Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck fans think he looks ‘unhappy’ in TikTok debut video with Jennifer Lopez
Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury

Travis Barker sparks concern after suffering toe injury
David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar

David Beckham waves at fans as he attends England’s first World Cup game in Qatar