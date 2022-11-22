Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'getting too big for their ambitions'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be soon attending a prestigious ceremony in New York but the experts think that Americans' 'have had enough'.

The tickets of the event reportedly priced up to £840,000 for guests who would want to sit at the main table with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Weighing in on the upcoming event, royal author Angela Levin warned the parent of two that they are “getting too big for their ambitions".

TalkTV presenter Mike Graham noted: “If you wish to go and sit with them at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York on December 6, it will only cost $ 1 million."

To this, Angela added: “I hope they're getting too big for their ambitions and it will all go pop. I think we've all had enough really."

The presenter said: “People are fed up with the back teeth and I'm told in America, people are getting fed up with them as well."

Angela responded: “They see the pile of lies getting higher and higher and the arrogance about them."