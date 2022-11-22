 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio still values keeping ‘things private’ with Gigi Hadid

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are enjoying dating each other but they still value keeping their things "private."

The supermodel and The Wolf of Wall Street star were recently spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City as they tried to conceal their faces from the cameras.

"Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," an insider People Magazine.

"Gigi is smitten,” the source said while adding that DiCaprio "is a gentleman and quite romantic," but still values keeping "things private" between the lovebirds.

"Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo," the source revealed the feelings of the mother-of-two.

Hadid and DiCaprio sparked dating rumours when they were captured getting cosy at a fashion week party in New York City some days after the actor parted ways with Camila Morrone.

