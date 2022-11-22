 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Gigi Hadid looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in Brooklyn after her low-key dinner date with her beau Leonardo DiCaprio.

The supermodel cut a stylish figure in a black sweater and matching jeans along with a cool jacket while her blonde tresses were styled in an updo.

Ditching jewelry for her casual walk, the model wore brown shades and opted for comfortable Converse trainers.

She flaunted her natural beauty by going makeup free and carried a black purse on her right shoulder while holding her phone in her hand.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail 

Hadid’s appearance comes after she was spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City with The Wolf of Wall Street star as they tried to conceal their faces from the cameras.

She was captured wearing flared trousers and a black leather jacket as she tried to hide her face with her blue scarf from the paparazzi.

Hadid and DiCaprio sparked dating rumours when they were captured getting cosy at a fashion week party in New York City some days after the actor parted ways with Camila Morrone.

