Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has come forward to defend her decision to have a baby through surrogacy.

While speaking on Sunday’s episode of her Witches Anonymous podcast the proud mom, 38 - who gave birth to six out of seven of her children with Alec, 64 - stated that her 20-month-old daughter Lucia is not 'any less' hers just because she was delivered by a surrogate.

'There’s no difference. And people assume that I’m less of a mom, that she’s less of my daughter… She is just as attached to me as all my other ones,' she stated of her baby girl, who was born in February 2021.

'I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried,' she emphasized.

The yoga instructor, who chose to use a surrogate to welcome Lucia following two miscarriages in 2019 went on to state that there 'are many different ways to become a parent.'

She also added that she was 'shamed' for choosing 'the surrogacy route' and that many made her feel like an 'outcasted person.'

'We’re considered to be breeders in many ways - and this is me, who has seven kids - but I understand that the historical connection of women is breeder. And if you cannot breed in the traditional way, or you do not want to breed in the traditional way, people think that they have a right to talk about it,' she went on.

Hilaria also added that she has an 'amazing' relationship with her surrogate, and that they 'talk almost every single day.'

It comes after the author shared a snap of a gruesome black eye injury suffered by the baby girl, who fell 'and hit her face on a metal table leg.'

