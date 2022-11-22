Prince William targeted by Russian hackers?

A group of hackers has reportedly targeted Prince William's new Prince of Wales website before the future king had even had a chance to update it, according to reports.

In a message posted on Telegram, Killnet said the website princeofwales.gov.uk had been taken offline due to the UK government' support to Ukraine in war against Russia.

The group also pledged that "all medical institutions, Government services and online services" face a similar hit.

Online tool check-host, which monitors websites, reported error messages when trying to access princeofwales.gov.uk.

If the post is accurate, and the royals have been hacked, any perceived victory by the pro-Russian group may be slightly undermined by the fact the website is so underused that it has not been updated since the days after Queen Elizabeth II died in September.

As per reports, the attack, which may have occurred in the early hours on Tuesday, appeared to be a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) - when a server is overwhelmed by numerous bogus requests, usually from bot servers - which Killnet is known for, though this has not been confirmed.

