Carey Mulligan praises Adam Sandler’s basketball skills: Deets inside

Drive star Carey Mulligan has recently shared how Adam Sandler taught her to play basketball while filming new movie Spaceman on Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Monday.



Carey revealed that her friends were “stunned” to discover that she’s in an Adam’s movie, who is known for his comedies.

“My friends were imagining me being in something funny, which clearly would never happen,” said Never Let Me Go actress.

She continued, “And I was like, ‘No, it’s like Uncut Gems Adam Sandler. Punch-Drunk Love Adam Sandler. Like, sad.’”

Carey also told Jimmy how she used to spend time on set during her break time as the movie was shot in Prague which was in lockdown.

“I and Adam would play basketball and he taught me how to play,” disclosed Carey.

When the host of the show questioned how Adam was as a coach at the time.

To this, the actress responded, “he’s very encouraging. He gave me the basketballs to take home, so I took them home, and they have his little initials scrawled on them.”

Meanwhile, Carey has appeared in new movie She Said released last Friday.