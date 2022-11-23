King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap

King Charles once unknowingly made a rude comment over a TV presenter in 2005.

Charles was on a Ski holiday in the Swiss Alps with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, where he made the slip of tongue.

While speaking about his marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles with Nicholas Witchell for BBC, the now King fawned: "I'm very glad you heard of it anyway."

However, when the cameras went off, Charles forgot he had a microphone attached to himself and passed a rude comment on Witchell: "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is."

To cover the situation, William stepped in and tried to control the blunder with his light-hearted humour.

"As long as I don't lose the rings. I have one responsibility and I'm bound to do something wrong."



It is alleged that King Charles had strong dislike towards Nicholas Witchell ever since he announced the death of Princess Diana in 1997.