 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

King Charles once unknowingly made a rude comment over a TV presenter in 2005.

Charles was on a Ski holiday in the Swiss Alps with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, where he made the slip of tongue.

While speaking about his marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles with Nicholas Witchell for BBC, the now King fawned: "I'm very glad you heard of it anyway."

However, when the cameras went off, Charles forgot he had a microphone attached to himself and passed a rude comment on Witchell: "Bloody people. I can't bear that man. He's so awful. He really is."

To cover the situation, William stepped in and tried to control the blunder with his light-hearted humour.

"As long as I don't lose the rings. I have one responsibility and I'm bound to do something wrong."

It is alleged that King Charles had strong dislike towards Nicholas Witchell ever since he announced the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark
Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana

Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana
Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'

Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'
Meghan Markle says 'player men' are 'celebrated' for having 'fun'

Meghan Markle says 'player men' are 'celebrated' for having 'fun'
Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'

Priyanka Chopra is smitten by baby Malti in adorable photo: 'I mean...'
Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'

Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'
Leonardo DiCaprio tantrum that ALMOST lost him 'Titanic' lead

Leonardo DiCaprio tantrum that ALMOST lost him 'Titanic' lead