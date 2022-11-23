 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'bans' Kate Middleton 'favourite food' at Royal Palaces

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

King Charles III as reportedly put a sustainable ban on various food items across the Palace.

Amongst the dishes, His Majesty has also restricted the usage of foie gras.

Master of the King's Household, Tony Johnstone-Burt, revealed: "I can confirm that foie gras is not purchased by the Royal Household nor served in Royal Residences, and there are no plans for this policy to change,"

The ban is made across Balmoral, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Hillsborough Castle and Buckingham Palace.

Elisa Allen, vice-president of Peta, also supported the decision and told people to “follow the King’s lead and leave foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond”.

“Video footage of birds being painfully force-fed is enough to make anyone lose their lunch,” she added.

However, the decision is reportedly not relished by Kate Middleton, who  relished eating the dish before her marriage to Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

'Enchanted' director Kevin Lima shares why he wasn't offered to direct 'Disenchanted'

'Enchanted' director Kevin Lima shares why he wasn't offered to direct 'Disenchanted'
'Indiana Jones 5' will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in action

'Indiana Jones 5' will feature a de-aged Harrison Ford in action
Emily Ratajkowski dumped Brad Pitt for Pete Davidson?

Emily Ratajkowski dumped Brad Pitt for Pete Davidson?
Ice Cube rejected $9m for 'Oh Hell No' due to Covid-19 jab

Ice Cube rejected $9m for 'Oh Hell No' due to Covid-19 jab

Prince Harry ‘ready to walk out’ amid fights with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘ready to walk out’ amid fights with Meghan Markle
Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift

Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift
Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein

Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein
Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty

Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty
Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’
Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart

Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart
King Charles personally ordered ‘sustainable flowers’ for state banquet

King Charles personally ordered ‘sustainable flowers’ for state banquet