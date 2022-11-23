 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Prince William finally reaches out to Prince Harry to heal rift

Prince of Wales Prince William has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother Prince Harry to heal their rift, it is claimed.

The Closer UK has claimed that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has accepted Prince William’s proposed deal to end their feud ahead of Christmas.

It will be the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

According to the report, Prince William contacted Harry on the suggestion of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The report says: “William wants to clear the air with Harry and he's willing to talk to him. He wants him to sign an agreement that their conversations remain private."

Prince William has reached out to Harry ahead of his and Kate Middleton’s US visit next month.

There were also reports Prince William and Kate Middleton could meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York.

More From Entertainment:

Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein

Carey Mulligan lauds ‘courageous women’ who came out against Harvey Weinstein
Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty

Late Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry, Meghan key to ‘first-class’ royalty
Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Bella Hadid approves of sister Gigi new romance with ‘talented’ Leonardo DiCaprio

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s insult to King Charles ‘needs swift action’
Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart

Lena Dunham responds to feud rumours with Melissa Joan Hart
King Charles personally ordered ‘sustainable flowers’ for state banquet

King Charles personally ordered ‘sustainable flowers’ for state banquet
King Charles acknowledges Britain's colonial 'wrongs that shaped past'

King Charles acknowledges Britain's colonial 'wrongs that shaped past'
Shocking video of Prince Andrew and daughter Eugenie has Twitter seeing red

Shocking video of Prince Andrew and daughter Eugenie has Twitter seeing red
BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Dynamite'

BTS hits 1.6 billion views mark on YouTube with MV 'Dynamite'
Kate Middleton, Camilla dismiss rift rumours

Kate Middleton, Camilla dismiss rift rumours
Netflix ‘Virgin River’ wraps filming on upcoming season 5, adds new members

Netflix ‘Virgin River’ wraps filming on upcoming season 5, adds new members
Rihanna to give insight into her personal and professional life via documentary

Rihanna to give insight into her personal and professional life via documentary