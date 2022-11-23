 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock
Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia´s king has called for royal rulers to meet on Thursday to resolve a political impasse that left the country without a prime minister days after inconclusive polls, the palace said.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin remain the frontrunners for the top job.

Malaysia´s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has the discretionary power to appoint a premier whom he believes has the majority of lawmakers´ support.

The palace said Wednesday the meeting of the country´s Malay rulers is aimed at helping the king "make the decision for the benefit and well-being of the country and the people".

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne rotates every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old royalty.

The system has been in place since Malaysia´s independence from Britain in 1957. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis

Kate Middleton 'very much in tune' with public rights amid cost crisis
Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’

Alia Bhatt dishes on making a mark on international ‘arena’: ‘not staying stagnant’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’
Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?

Meghan Markle had to ‘plan her own ideal wedding’?
Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt
Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges

Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges
Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar

Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar