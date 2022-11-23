 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Twitter enraged after Will Smith is included in list with ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Will Smith fans were furious after a report by The Hollywood Reporter included his name with Brad Pitt who has been accused of a far worse crime than slapping.

The news outlet put together the names of all the stars whose offscreen behaviour has affected their chances of winning an Oscar.

Apart from the King Richard actor and the Bullet Train star, Casey Affleck, Letitia Wright, Roman Polanski, and Woody Allen made it to the article.

The writer of the piece received backlash over the list as social media users believe that Smith’s name should not be mentioned in an article alongside an "abuser."

"Comparing Will Smith and Letitia Wright to a whole abuser is nasty," one fan of the actor wrote on Twitter. "Hollywood Reporter y'all should be ashamed of yourselves."

"Nothing Letitia Wright or Will Smith did warrant comparing them to a man who abused [sic] his wife and kids, a pedophile, and a man notorious for abusing women in the industry,” another tweet read.

“Pitt, Polanski & Weinstein are terrible human beings who deserve to rot in hell,” it added.

"I would also like to add that adding Will Smith in here for a slap when Pitt and the others are accused of violent and continuous domestic abuse was also A CHOICE,” one user said.

For the unversed, Will Smith made headlines after he slapped Chris Rock onstage during Academy Awards 2022 for cracking a joke over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of physically abusing her and their kids during their now infamous flight in 2016.

